WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

318 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

California...

USGS/ALERT Gage/Forecast Point At Pajaro River A Chittenden

affecting Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz

Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the USGS/ALERT Gage/Forecast Point At Pajaro River A Chittenden.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 26.7 feet. The river

will stay in monitor stage and rise later tonight.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.0

feet just after midnight tonight.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

