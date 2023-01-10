WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

341 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of central California

and northern California, including the following counties, in

central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California,

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa

Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures and be cautious as ponding of water on roadways may take

awhile to drain. In addition, creeks and streams may take time for

levels to recede.

