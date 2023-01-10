WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

551 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Francisco County

through 615 AM PST...

At 551 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Pacifica, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Francisco.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3779 12250 3779 12249 3781 12248 3781 12242

3783 12242 3781 12241 3779 12239 3775 12239

3773 12236 3772 12236 3772 12238 3771 12238

3771 12250 3772 12250 3778 12252

TIME...MOT...LOC 1351Z 235DEG 35KT 3765 12265

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

