WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

645 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Contra

Costa County through 700 AM PST...

At 644 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lafayette, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Concord, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette,

Orinda, Clayton, West Pittsburg, West Pittsburg Cdp, Clyde, Waldon,

Pacheco and Vine Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3805 12197 3797 12190 3800 12196 3795 12193

3786 12218 3788 12218 3793 12211 3797 12216

3794 12217 3792 12216 3791 12218 3788 12220

3793 12223 3804 12210 3806 12203

TIME...MOT...LOC 1444Z 233DEG 35KT 3794 12213

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather