WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 745 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by additional rainfall on already saturated soil is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 741 PM PST, Stream Gauge reports indicate waters levels continue to lower, but still remain in flood territory. Minor flooding is still ongoing in Mark West Creek, Green Valley Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Laguna de Santa Rosa and other tributaries feeding into the Russian River. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Atascadero Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Washoe Creek, Colgan Creek Flood Control Channel, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Gossage Creek, Green Valley Creek, Russian River, Blucher Creek, Mark West Creek, Copeland Creek, Crane Creek and Windsor Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, Forestville and Graton. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather