Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

225 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Santa Cruz county along the San Lorenzo River.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain

closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess

runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all

the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems

in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 221 PM PST, Gauge reports indicated flooding is ongoing in

the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in

the last 6 hours.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.8 inches are possible

in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Snow accumulations through

Saturday night up to 3 inches below 7000 feet, except 5 to 10

inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For

Sunday night through Monday night, snow accumulations 5 to 10

inches above 5500 feet and 3 to 6 inches between 4500 and 5000

feet.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of

light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5

Monday night into Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sacramento River at Tehama Bridge.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 210.7 feet, Between two hundred ten and two hundred

eleven feet the county park becomes inaccessible. At two hundred

eleven feet water begins to enter Driftwood RV fishing resort on

east bank of river and just north of the county park.

- At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 210.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 210.6 feet.

- Forecast...Forecast to recede to near 209.0 FT this evening

then forecast to fall below monitor stage of 206.5 FT early

tomorrow afternoon then forecast to recede to near 206.5 FT

early tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact...Near 206.7 feet, Water into rv park on east side

of river. Tires of trailers get wet.

Near 209.7 feet, Flood stage - Road inside trailer park and

turn around site under RR tracks (Tehama/Vina road) become

impassible. Water is into area around structures on east side

of river. No structural damage. Sheriff's office issues

advisory. Makes sure Pelhams Bay, Snug Harbor, River Inn

(small trailer parks all in a row on east side of river north

of bridge) know of advisory.").

- Flood stage is 209.5 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sacramento River at Ord Ferry.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 114.0 feet, Designated flood stage left bank.

- At 1:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 111.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late tonight and continue rising to 114.2 feet tomorrow

morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 114.0 feet.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of southwest California, including the following county, San

Luis Obispo.

The heavy rain has ended. Therefore, the threat of urban and small

stream flooding has diminished. However, scattered showers will

continue through the evening hours. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures.

portion of central California, including the following counties,

Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced.

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to watch for areas of

standing water and heed remaining road closures.

Fresno, Madera and Tulare.

The heavy rain is ending. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

