WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

527 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.Excessive runoff from the heavy rain overnight continues to cause

rises on local creeks, including Alameda Creek.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Alameda Creek near Niles in Alameda county north of

Fremont and east of Union City.

* WHEN...Until 745 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It

will take several hours for all the water from these storms to

work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 527 AM PST, River gauge report on Alameda Creek near Niles

continues to show rising levels. At 4:45 am, the gauge had

risen to 10.4 ft. Additional rises are likely as light

showers and runoff continue in the area for the next couple

of hours. Moderate flood stage at this gauge starts at 10.5

ft so moderate flooding is expected to begin shortly in the

warned area. Between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain has fallen in

the past 12 hours.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Niles Canyon Rd north of Mission Blvd and Vallejo Mill Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

