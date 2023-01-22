WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Francisco CA 757 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...KING TIDES CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON, BRINGING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS. A NEW, LONG PERIOD NORTHWESTERLY SWELL ARRIVES MONDAY EVENING, BRINGING RETURN OF SNEAKER WAVE AND RIP CURRENT RISK... .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay shoreline through Monday, and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. After King Tides subside, a new, long period northwesterly swell arrives Monday evening. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast with the highest high tides. Increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents with incoming long period northwesterly swell. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with times and heights of local tidal levels. Once King Tides subside, continue to use caution on the beach as sneaker wave risk will return. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather