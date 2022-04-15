WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 635 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches above 6000 feet with isolated amounts up to 12 inches over higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts can blow down branches and topple trees. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather