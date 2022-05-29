WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 459 PM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes, Mojave Desert and Indian Wells Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Highways affected include, but are not limited Highway 14, US 395, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather