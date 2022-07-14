WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

458 PM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern

County through 530 PM PDT...

At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest,

moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3498 11785 3498 11801 3540 11823 3549 11788

TIME...MOT...LOC 2357Z 164DEG 28KT 3518 11796

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

