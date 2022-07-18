WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 417 PM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 445 PM PDT... At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near California City, or 29 miles south of Ridgecrest, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and small pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Randsburg, Laurel Mountain, Government Peak and North Edwards. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3509 11778 3555 11791 3555 11763 3510 11763 TIME...MOT...LOC 2316Z 170DEG 14KT 3521 11772 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather