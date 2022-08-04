WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Kern County in central California...

Southern Tulare County in central California...

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is

0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Onyx.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

