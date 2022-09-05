WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1157 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 106 to 115 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 106 to 114 degrees. High temperatures in the Lower Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range 105 to 114 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Lower Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern County desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...High temperatures 102 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather