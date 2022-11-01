WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

241 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave

Desert.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Low visibilities due to occasional precipitation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT

* WHAT...South to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains

of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing dust or sand resulting in briefly

lowered visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds up to 60 mph

possible near and below canyon openings along the slopes of the

southern Sierra in Inyo County. Strong cross winds are possible

across US-395, especially between Olancha and Lone Pine.

