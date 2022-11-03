WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 146 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Dense fog has lifted across the I-5 over the Grapevine, so the advisory has been cancelled. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Interior Monterey and San Benito county. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather