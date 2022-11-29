WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1157 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada Le -Grand Snelling, -West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Buttonwillow Lost -Hills I5, - Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore -and Visalia Porterville -Reedley. - * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather