WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 342 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Wind gusts will continue to decrease through the morning. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 4 AM. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile dense fog. * WHERE...Merced - Madera - Mendota, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma and Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog is expected to be patchy, which can lead to a sudden, unexpected change in visibility which can be very dangerous to motorists. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather