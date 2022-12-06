WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

311 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fresno

County through 345 PM PST...

At 311 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Cantua Creek, or 31 miles west of Hanford. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Five Points.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3624 12023 3640 12035 3655 12014 3631 11999

TIME...MOT...LOC 2311Z 238DEG 3KT 3636 12022

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

