WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

128 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -

Snelling, Fresno-Clovis and Mariposa Madera Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility of

betwenn 200 and 800 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

