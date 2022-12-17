WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

338 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to

32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800

feet to as low as 200 feet.

* WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops

and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions

due to low visibility in fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

