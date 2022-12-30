WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

837 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 4 feet possible above 8,000 feet.

Isolated accumulations of 5 feet possible above 9000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Tulare

County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will remain above 8,000 feet

through Saturday morning then lower to 6000 to 7000 feet by

Saturday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

