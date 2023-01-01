WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 446 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather