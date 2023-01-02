WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 446 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central California, including the following county, Fresno. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. State Highway officials reported no flooding in the location and the advisory has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather