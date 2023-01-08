WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

606 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Los Banos Dos -Palos, Merced Madera -Mendota, -Planada

Le -Grand Snelling -and Mariposa Madera Foothills.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Portions of central California.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

* WHERE...West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista,

Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday.

