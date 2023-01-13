WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Hanford CA

832 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Mariposa and Merced.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several

structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are

continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect

many areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 829 PM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned

area from heavy rain that occurred earlier in the week.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal,

Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis,

Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine,

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos

Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra,

Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San

Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley,

South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra,

Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville -

Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains

north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Yosemite

Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks

and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

- Heavy to moderate rain on wet soil may lead to flooding. In

addition, Bear Creek at McKee Road may hit Flood Stage late

Saturday night into Sunday morning.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather