WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1245 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

in the higher elevations. Up to 1 inch possible on the Tejon

Pass and the Tehachapi Pass. A dusting up to 1 inch at

elevations down to 3,500 feet.

* WHERE...Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier

Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada at elevations mainly above 5,000 feet from

Yosemite to Tulare County. Snow levels will lower Monday night

to around 3,500 feet before snow ends.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather