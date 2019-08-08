CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

844 FPUS51 KALY 080518

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080516

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

CTZ001-080800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-080800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

116 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

