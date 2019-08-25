CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

377 FPUS51 KALY 250731

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

