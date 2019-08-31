CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

347 FPUS51 KALY 310751

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 310748

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

CTZ001-312000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-312000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

