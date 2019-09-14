CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

