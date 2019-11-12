CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
_____
813 FPUS51 KALY 120825
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 120824
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
324 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019
CTZ001-122100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
324 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely this morning, then
scattered snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling
into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-122100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
324 AM EST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered rain
showers or isolated snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather