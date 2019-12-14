CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
564 FPUS51 KALY 140932
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
CTZ001-142130-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West
winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Little or no additional
sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
30. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs around 30.
$$
CTZ013-142130-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow or rain or sleet likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and freezing
rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NAS
