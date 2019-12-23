CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

100 FPUS51 KALY 230749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230748

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

CTZ001-232100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-232100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

