CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s
after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into
the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.
Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.
Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
