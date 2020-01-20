CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

_____

630 FPUS51 KALY 200812

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

CTZ001-202100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

311 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-202100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

311 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

