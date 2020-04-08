CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

_____

010 FPUS51 KALY 080744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

