CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

929 FPUS51 KALY 110842

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110841

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

441 AM EDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather