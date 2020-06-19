CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
_____
043 FPUS51 KALY 190817
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 190815
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
CTZ001-192000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-192000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather