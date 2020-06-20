CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

_____

815 FPUS51 KALY 200756

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200754

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather