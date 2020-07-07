CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
_____
109 FPUS51 KALY 070806
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 070805
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
405 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020
CTZ001-072000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
405 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ013-072000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
405 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather