CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

_____

604 FPUS51 KALY 120812

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

CTZ001-122000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-122000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

411 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

