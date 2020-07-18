CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

_____

865 FPUS51 KALY 180836

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180835

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

435 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

CTZ001-182000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

435 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-182000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

435 AM EDT Sat Jul 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs around

90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather