CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
_____
172 FPUS51 KALY 080731
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 080730
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
330 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
CTZ001-082000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
330 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers
this morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ013-082000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
330 AM EDT Sat Aug 8 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated
showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
_____
