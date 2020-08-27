CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

