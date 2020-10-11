CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

660 FPUS51 KALY 110737

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110736

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain, cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

