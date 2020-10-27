CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

_____

766 FPUS51 KALY 270807

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

