CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

238 FPUS51 KALY 160809

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160806

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

306 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

CTZ001-162100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

306 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-162100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

306 AM EST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

_____

