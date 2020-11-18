CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

_____

664 FPUS51 KALY 180825

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180822

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

CTZ001-182100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-182100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

