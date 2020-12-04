CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

435 FPUS51 KALY 040900

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040858

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

CTZ001-042100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

358 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-042100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

358 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

